Most Americans think Trump tried to interfere with Russia probe: poll

NEW YORK, June 16 (APP): A majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump has tried to interfere in FBI’s investigation into the reported Russian meddling during the 2016 US presidential elections, according to a new poll.

The poll conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for

Public Affairs Research found that 61% of Americans surveyed believe the president has tried to obstruct or impede the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia during the election.

According to the poll, another 37% said they do not think Trump has done this.

Only 2% said they did not know, and 1% skipped or refused to answer the question.

The release of the poll comes on the heels of a report from the

Washington Post that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating the president for obstruction of justice.

The investigation into the president’s conduct began shortly after Trump fired FBI director James Comey in May, according to the Post.

Most Americans were also confident that the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, led by Mueller, could be fair and impartial, with 26% saying they were extremely or very confident and another 36% saying they were moderately confident.

Another 36% said they were not confident at all that the investigation could be fair.

Other results from the poll:

48% of those surveyed said they were extremely or very concerned that Trump and his campaign may have had inappropriate contacts with Russia.

Another 20% said they were moderately concerned, and 30% said they were not very concerned or not at all concerned.

A majority of Americans (51%) disapproved of Trump’s firing of Comey, while 22% said they approved. Another 24% said they did not approve or disapprove.

A majority (54%) said they thought leaks related to the investigation were harmful in terms of national security, while 42% said they thought the leaks were good because they gave the public information.

The poll was conducted from June 8 to 11 and surveyed 1,068 people with a error margin of 4.1 points. According to the poll, 46% of those surveyed identified as Democrats or leaning Democratic, 33% identified as Republicans or leaning Republican and 21% identified as independents or none.