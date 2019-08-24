Modi exposed himself to world by changing IoJ&K’s status: Barrister Kadri

LONDON, Aug 24 (APP):Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi has exposed himself to the world by changing

the status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), Barrister Sibghat Kadri, a renowned British-Pakistani jurist said on Saturday.

“The situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable and the whole world has condemned India and Prime Minister Modi for changing the status of held state, which has become counterproductive for India,” he told APP.

Barrister Kadri said Modi thought that he had done a clever job, but in fact, he exposed himself and his fascist party in the world.

The people of Indian occupied Kashmir had sacrificed thousands of lives and even their families suffered at the hands of brutal Indian occupation forces and the fascist regime of Modi, he added.

He expressed the hope that their sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and soon they would succeed in achieving their right to self-determination and freedom from the Indian subjugation.

Meanwhile, British Muslims of Labour Party (UK) Chairman Shaukat Ali strongly condemned India for massive human rights violations in IoJ&K.