Mix weather forecast in Ramzan: hot in first half period, pleasant in second

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): People have to prepare for some hot
days in first half of Ramzan as hot and dry weather to persist in 80
percent areas of the country while the mercury would drops second
half period of the holy month with advent of pre-monsoon.
Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Muhammad
Hanif said that this year pre-monsoon would be expected in the
second half of the Ramzan, in which 2-3 rain spells would turn the
weather pleasant.
He further informed APP that one or two rains are also likely
in first half of Ramzan but mostly hot dry conditions to grip major
parts of the country.
Weather is expected to turn cloudy after each 2-3 days during
the first half of Ramzan which may reduce the intensity of
temperature, Dr. Hanif further added.
He informed that Normally Pre-monsoon would start in second or
third week of June and this year the system would enter into the
country during second week while monsoon would be expected from
first week of July.
Replying to a query regarding Eid weather, he stated that wet
and
humid temperature is likely during the festival.
“Detailed forecast on trends of monsoon would be released in
the first week of June”, spokesman Met office informed.