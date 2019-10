ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Batting legend Javed Miandad has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Faisal Iqbal as the batting coach, to end the woes of Green-Shirt’s in the department.

“I think the Board has overburdened Misbah by assigning him the dual responsibilities of Head Coach of all formats and Chief Selector. The board needs to be a bit realistic and think out of the box by appointing a specialized batting coach,” he told APP.