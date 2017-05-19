Maulana Tariq Jamil visits Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa

38
APP10-19 OTTAWA: May 19 - High Commissioner Tariq Khan and renowned religious Scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil officials of the Pakistan High Commission. APP

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan’s renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who is currently visiting Canada, met with the High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan at the High Commission.
According to a message received here Friday, he exchanged views about the progress Pakistani community is making in Canadian society. He also met with the officers and staff of the High Commission and emphasized on them to deliver their responsibilities honestly and serve the community. Maulana Tariq Jamil offered special prayers for the well-being of the Country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR