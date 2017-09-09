Maryam predicts PML-N victory in NA-120 by-poll

LAHORE, Sept 8 (APP): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter

Maryam Nawaz on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would inflict a crushing defeat to its rivals in the upcoming NA-120 by-poll scheduled for September 17.

Addressing a big rally at Saggian Bridge in connection with election

campaign for Kulsoom Nawaz, the party candidate, she said future of Nawaz League was very bright in NA-120 and they would win the seat with thumping majority.

While seeking supporters’ promise to get their mandate respected, she

said, they would have to support the PML-N for better tomorrow and a prosperous Pakistan. She asked the jubilant supporters to stand up for rule of law and the mandate they had given to Nawaz Sharif. “Will you stand with Nawaz Sharif for the betterment of the country,” the PML-N leader questioned.

She said everyone knew who became stooges and conspired against a

peoples’ elected government. These stooges, she said, sometimes hid behind the judiciary or the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Maryam said it was the first such case in which the punishment was given

before filing of the reference.

“My father (Nawaz Sharif) was disqualified for not taking a salary from

his son’s company,” she remarked.

She told the emotionally charged gathering that Nawaz Sharif would be

among them soon.

Later, Maryam Nawaz also visited Royal Park, Nisbat Road, Gowalmandi and

addressed the workers. A large number of workers, on the occasion, displayed heavy fireworks and danced at the tune of DJ beats.