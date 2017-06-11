Marriyum Aurangzeb condemns murder of journalist at Haripur

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday strongly condemned the heinous murder of a Haripur- based senior journalist

Bakhshish Elahi which reportedly was an act of target killing.

Expressing her heart-felt condolences with the family of the

deceased, she has advised the MNA from NA-19 Babar Nawaz Khan to employ

all possible means to help the family in this hour of distress and bereavement.

She also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace

and grant the bereaved family the courage and fortitude to overcome the shock of their loss.