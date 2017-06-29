PESHAWAR, June 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb called on the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor House on Thursday.
She remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of national importance.
Marriyum Aurangzeb calls on KP Governor
