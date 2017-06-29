Marriyum Aurangzeb calls on KP Governor

APP47-29 PESHAWAR: June 29 - Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for IB&NH called on Governor KPK Zafar Iqbal Jhagra. APP

PESHAWAR, June 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb called on the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor House on Thursday.
She remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of national importance.

