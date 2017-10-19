Malik Saad Falcon, Kurrama, Al-Haj and Shams enter into q-finals in FATA Football Super League

PESHAWAR, Oct 19 (APP):Malik Saad Falcon, Kurrama Shaheen, Al-Haj Faw and Shams Landikotal took berth into the quarter-finals of the ongoing FATA Football Super League-2017 being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday.

Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players of all the four teams were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari, former international footballers Basit Kamal, Qazi Asif, Gohar Zaman, Atiq Shinwari and large number of spectators were also present on this occasion and witnessed the thrilling matches.

Malik Saad Falcon and Kurrama Shaheen of Kurram Agency from group-D and Al-Haj Faw and Shams Landikotal from Group-C took berth into the quarter-finals. In the first match Malik Saad Falcon played well and in the last group match defeated Kurrama Shaheen of Parachinar, Kurram Agency by 3-0. Malik Saad Falcon fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much chance to Kurrama Shaheen to strike back.

It was in the 14th minute when international Rashad slammed in beautiful goal on the field attempt while another international footballer Ismail made it 2-0 by scoring another superb goal from the 25-yard distance.

After taking 2-0, Malik Saad Falcon kept up pressure and time and again shattered the rival defence with some beautiful passes. Malik Saad Falcon was leading 2-0 at half-time. It was the second session in which Malik Saad Falcon fully dominated and scored another goal when left winger Zulfiqar travelled past two defenders and even dodged the on-rushing goal-keeper of Kurrama Shaheen before slamming in a beautiful goal to make the tally 3-0.

In the second match Al-Haj Faw and Shams Landikotal, Khyber Agency played a goal-less draw as none of the team could score any goal despite having some sure goal scoring chances in hands. Al-Haj Faw made some good rallies of attacks but their forwards failed to score any goal and the same was the case with Shams Landikotal team which missed three easy goal scoring chances. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Amin Khan, Zeeshan, Arshad, Abdul Rehman, Allowddin supervised the matches. Qazi Muhammad Asif acted as match commissioner.