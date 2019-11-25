Mafias confront clean green movement; PM ensured support at all levels: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said there were mafias behind every initiative under Clean Green Pakistan Movement where Prime Minister Imran Khan had ensured his full support at all levels.

He made these remarks at the launching ceremony of Pakistan Clean Green Index 2019 under the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Movement whereas a portal had been initiated with a mobile application to provide easy access of the general public to participate in the movement.

Addressing launching of “Pakistan Clean Green Index (CGPI)” he said the “clean green movement” had five key agendas set for next four years.

However, the agendas included ten billion tree tsunami project, electric vehicle policy, plastic bags ban, recharge Pakistan and CGPI.

“There are mafias in every sector like in 10 billion tree tsunami the timber mafia, auto manufacturing mafia against electric vehicle policy and the plastic bags producing mafia opposing the ban imposed on single use plastic bags. These mafias have two weapons corruption and strong-arm tactic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that he could not be bribed by anyone and he would also not succumb to their intimidation,” the Adviser said.

Amin Aslam said Pakistan, prior to this government, was heading in the wrong direction with negative indicators in all sectors including economic, environmental and others. “CGPI will help to bring behavioural change and set the course of action with a clear direction for the nation to achieve sustainable and green future,” he added.

He said that 60 percent waste in the country remained uncollected which had become a hazard for us. “CGPI will track 35 quantifiable indicators across five thematic areas of tree plantation, solid waste management, clean drinking water, total sanitation and liquid waste management,” he added.

“The 19 cities from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been selected because they already had the system in place with baseline data available to validate CGPI, which will be extended across the country.

The process to gather data and implement the clean green indicators would be transparent and verified,” Amin said while briefing on the CGPI.

He said there was no success possible without public engagement especially youth and therefore clean green clubs had been set in 400 schools of federal capital where 10,000 students have got registered, “A Green Youth Movement will be launched to get university students on board in the drive.

Kamyab Jawan Programme under its incubation centres would support the innovative ideas of youth for clean green Pakistan,” he added.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul took the oath from deputy commissioners of the 19 cities to lead the CGPI movement in their respective areas.