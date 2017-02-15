Literary institutions urged to protect ideological identity of nation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday assured to provide

all possible support for the development of educational and literary

institutions in the country.

“Educational and literary institutions are the ideological

fronts of any country and steps must be taken to protect our

ideological identity through these institutions”, Ahsan Iqbal during a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui here said.

During the meeting, Irfan Siddiqui briefed the minister about

the ongoing and proposed projects of the division for the next

fiscal year.

Ahsan Iqbal said enemies of Pakistan were trying to spreading

the ideological prejudices to damage the national solidarity.

He said it was necessary that our educational and literary

institutions should adopt proper strategy to thwart such efforts.

He said special efforts must be made to promote Quaid’s

messages among the new generation.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui on this occasion

said the division was working very actively for the betterment of

literary institutions.

He hoped that this division would be provided with the necessary

resources for the proposed projects.

Federal Secretary on NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan, Advisor to

the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Sheikh Asif and

other officials attended the meeting.