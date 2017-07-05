LHC gives two months to federal govt for framing rules for NADRA board members appointment

LAHORE, July 5 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday

gave two months to the federal government for framing rules of

appointment of members of the National Database and Registration

Authority (NADRA) board.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the orders

on a petition filed by Owais ur Rehman challenging the

appointment of seven NADRA board members.

During the hearing, NADRA Chairman Usman Yousaf along with

his counsel Babar Sattar appeared response to court orders.

He apprised the court said that the board members were

appointed in accordance with the NADRA Ordinance, who did

not receive any salary for their services.

The chief justice observed that the rules for the

appointment of NADRA board members could be improved and

gave two months time for framing of rules after being requested

by the respondent’s counsel for the purpose. The case was

adjourned till September 9.