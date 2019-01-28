Leading Chinese company shows interest to invest in Pak films, music

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):A delegation of Tencent, one of the biggest Chinese music companies of the world, called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here Monday and showed keen interest to invest in the fields of film and music in Pakistan.

The information minister, in the meeting, said music of Pakistan was highly rich and diverse and “we wish to encourage our artists to showcase their talent and promote the diversity in the cultural landscape of the country through the art of music.”