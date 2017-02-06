Lahore and Quetta in final of women hockey league

LAHORE, Feb 6 (APP): Quetta Panthers set a showdown with Lahore Lions in the final of the first Women Hockey League after edging past Peshawar Deers 3-0 in their last league match, here on Monday at the National Hockey Stadium.

These two sides would meet Tuesday, February 07 in their last league match, a rehearsal for the final which will be played on February 8. Lahore is the other unbeaten team of the event which has already qualified for the final with three victories in a row.

Quetta girls held the upper hand almost throughout against the hapless Peshawar Deers, who have now lost all the three matches.

All the three goals came through open play. Quetta’s prolific scorer Aqsa Javed opened the account with her fourth goal of the event in the 12th minute. International Sana Allah Ditta, doubled the lead in the 24th minute.

Qurat-ul- Aein, later declared Player of the Match, completed the tally with the only goal of the second half.

In another match, having no effect on the seeding of the teams, Karachi Dolphins beat Islamabad Shaheen 2-0 to get their first win of the week-long event.

After losing the first two matches, Karachi savoured the taste of victory with a well deserved 2-0 win over Islamabad Shaheen.

Karachi had a goal in each half. Both were field goals, scored by player of the match, Saira Ashraf and Humaira Rafi.