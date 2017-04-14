KP CM arrives on Sunday to offer investment opportunities to Chinese entrepreneurs

BEIJING (China) April 14 (APP): Chief Minister, Parvez Khattak

along with a high-powered delegation will arrive here on Sunday to host a road show aimed at offering investment opportunities and economic collaboration to Chinese state-owned and private enterprises in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Provincial ministers, senior government officials and chairmen of

government-owned entities as well as some private entrepreneurs would accompany the chief minister, a senior official said here on Friday.

The investment opportunities and economic collaboration will be offered

in more than 100 projects relating to infrastructure, power, industry, information technology, transport, education, urban development, agriculture and tourism sectors.

He said the province was open for business and various investment models

would be offered to state-owned as well as private enterprise in different sectors.

The KP government and its entities have already entered into

cooperation on a number of projects with many state owned Chinese companies after previous visit of the KP Economic delegation to China in December last.

“The KP government being well cognizant of potential of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) is following investment-friendly and transparent policies,” he added.

The road show will provide an opportunity to the Chinese state-owned and private enterprises to interact with the officials of KP government and private entrepreneurs and initiate projects for mutual benefits.