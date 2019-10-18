Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

LONDON, Oct 18 (APP):Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here at the High Commission on Friday to remind the world of the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), who were under siege for the last 75 days.

A large number of Pakistani community, friends of Pakistan from other communities and media representatives attended the gathering in an expression of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of IOK.

During Juma Prayer at the High Commission, Pakistan High Commissioner to The United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria in his address updated the audience on current situation under Indian siege and the plight of the Kashmiris in IOK.

He highlighted various manifestations of the sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims.

He said the discovery of mass graves of indigenous Kashmiri people martyred in fake encounters by the occupation forces had effectively exposed the false Indian propaganda of foreign infiltration in the IOK.

In his media statement on the occasion, the High Commissioner informed that the Government of Pakistan was today observing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He called upon the international community to play their role to end sufferings of the Kashmiri people by amicably settling the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

On the occasion, photos depicting Indian atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris were also displayed.

The photos of the victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organisations, helped visitors understand

the magnitude of the human rights abuses in IOK.

Later, led by the High Commissioner, the officers and the staff of the Mission assembled at the premises of the High Commission to express solidarity

with the Kashmiris by observing 5-minute silence.

Zakaria updated the officers on the situation in IOK.

He urged the attendees to keep the Kashmiri people in their thoughts and prayers and keep reminding the world about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian

occupied Kashmir.