Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at High Commission London

LONDON, Sep 06 (APP):The High Commission of Pakistan in London observed ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Friday.

A large number of Pakistani Community, friends of Pakistan from other communities and media representatives attended the gathering in an expression of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

During Juma Prayer at the High Commission, the Muslim residents of the UK belonging to various countries were apprised of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces.

A collective Dua was also offered for the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, photos reflecting Indian atrocities against defenseless Kashmiris were also displayed.

The photos of victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organisations, helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses in IOK.