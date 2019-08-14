Kashmir an incomplete agenda of subcontinent’s partition: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that Kashmir was an incomplete agenda of partition of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent that cannot be completed until Kashmiris gained their right to self determination.

In her special message on Independence Day, Firdous Ashiq said government and people of Pakistan decided to observe their independence celebrations in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

She said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmir on moral, political and diplomatic fronts.

Dr. Firdous said that today was the opportunity to implement Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s commitment that must be shown through their actions and deeds.