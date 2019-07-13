Judiciary appropriate forum to investigate into Judge’s video clips controversy: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that investigations into the video clips allegations against Accountability Judge Arshad Malik should be carried by the judiciary rather than the government as the issue pertained to the former under the relevant laws.

“It is the responsibility of the judiciary,” he emphasized during an interview in a private Tv (GNN) programme.

Replying to a query about the video clips allegations against the accountability judge who had sentenced PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in NAB references, the president said there were relevant institutions which could carry investigation into such issues. In the past, judiciary had been pressurized but in this era, it was not possible. Institutions should function independently and such should be the ultimate goal and vision of all, he maintained.