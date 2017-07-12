ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Wednesday said the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT)
was incomplete and there were many flaws in the report.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the report was
not a decision of the Supreme Court.
He said many points in the investigation were left
incomplete by the JIT.
The minister said the government had decided to challenge
the report in the apex court and our legal team would unfold flaws
and partiality of the report.
He said the government had reservations on two members of
JIT due to their past affiliation and their conduct during the
investigations which were raised many times.
Tariq Fazal said the government would fight the case in the
Supreme Court.
JIT report’s flaws to be unfold in SC: Tariq Fazal
