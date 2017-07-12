JIT report’s flaws to be unfold in SC: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Wednesday said the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

was incomplete and there were many flaws in the report.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the report was

not a decision of the Supreme Court.

He said many points in the investigation were left

incomplete by the JIT.

The minister said the government had decided to challenge

the report in the apex court and our legal team would unfold flaws

and partiality of the report.

He said the government had reservations on two members of

JIT due to their past affiliation and their conduct during the

investigations which were raised many times.

Tariq Fazal said the government would fight the case in the

Supreme Court.