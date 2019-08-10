Javeria Khan benefits from captaining ICC Women’s Global Development squad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Seasoned batter Javeria Khan has termed the experience of captaining ICC Women’s Global Development squad in England ‘hugely beneficial.’

The 31-year-old captained and mentored the ICC development side in a series of six T20 matches against Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars and England Academy teams as part of the ICC’s initiative of improving the standard of women’s cricket.

On the personal front, this proved to be a successful series for Javeria. Her contributions included a match winning 64 off 59 balls (eight fours) against the fancied Surrey Stars. She also made an all-round contribution in the return game against the same side, scoring 40 runs off 35 balls (seven fours) besides a haul of two for 19 in a three-over spell.