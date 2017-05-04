Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs vows to strengthen Pak-Japan ties

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Nobuo Kishi, Thursday reaffirming his government’s resolve to help Pakistan have sustainable progress and development, vowed to further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Japan Embassy here, he said his visit his visit coincides with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan. His visit also marks the 60th anniversary of his grandfather, Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi’s visit to Pakistan in May 1957, he added. Minister Kishi is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

He said that it was his second visit to Pakistan and he was happy to visit again and see the gradual enhancement of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The reception was also attended by Leader of the house in the senate Raja Zafarul Haq, national security Advisor, Nasir Janjua and opposition leader Sheikh Rasheed besides several members of National assembly from different parties.

Nobuo Kishi, earlier had a meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs at the foreign office here.

During the visit, Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Security Adviser and Minister for Defence, Water & Power. Mr. Kishi also witnessed an Exchange of Notes signing Ceremony of Loan Agreement for the Islamabad-Burhan Line Transmission Project earlier.