Japanese ambassador felicitates Pakistan on successful general elections

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai Thursday called on caretaker Minister for Defence, Lt General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, and felicitated on the successful conduct of general elections in the country.

In a meeting at Ministry of Defence, the Ambassador expressed support of Japan government for the new government in Pakistan and the people, said a press release issued here.

Takashi Kurai also acknowledged the enormous sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

The Defence Minister highlighted the historical close ties between Pakistan and Japan and appreciated Japanese support for prosperity and development in Pakistan over the years.

He expressed hope that Japan would help create economic activities in Pakistan through mutually beneficial participation in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as considering investment in maritime, industrial manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

The caretaker Minister also commended the efforts of Japanese Government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions are a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration.

He mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration.

The Japanese Ambassador assured of his government’s continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.