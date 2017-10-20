Japanese Ambassador congratulates Pakistan for winning seat in UNHRC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai called on National Security Adviser Lt. General ( R ) Nasser Khan Janjua on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest, ways to enhance bilateral relations and security situation of the region.

The envoy congratulated the Adviser on the successful operation conducted by Pak-Army to rescue US-Canadian couple and appreciated the professional capabilities of Pak-Army. He expressed condolences on the loss of human lives during various attacks in recent days.

He also conveyed felicitations to Pakistan for winning a seat in United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC) and said it was an endorsement of Pakistan’s strong commitment to human rights. He briefed the NSA about security situation and rising tension in Korean peninsula.

NSA warmly welcomed the guest and said Pakistan attached a great importance to relations with Japan and it was always heart-warming to interact with Japanese guests.

The adviser said Pakistan fully shared Japanese concerns over the rising tension in the Korean Peninsula and assured the ambassador that Pakistan fully supported UN sanction regime regarding North Korea.”We stand with you and we have every moral, political, diplomatic and economic reason to belong to Japan,” he added.

The ambassador expressed great satisfaction over the existing relationship and expressed his desire to further build on existing cooperation with Pakistan and to enhance mutual understanding on issues of mutual concern.