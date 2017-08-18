Japanese Ambassador calls on Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan,

Takashi Kurai here on Friday paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The minister said that Pakistan was proud to have dynamic relations with

Japan and its government wanted to benefit from experience of Japanese in disaster management.

He also appreciated the efforts of Japanese government

for forestry using the unique techniques to deal with tsunami and floods.

He highlighted that Japanese products leading from electronic

appliances to vehicles were important part of lives of every Pakistani.

He said Japanese government helped tackle environmental issues in

form of radar for environmental assessment and their contribution for

establishing building Environmental Protection Agency.

Federal Minister for Climate Change further said “we are happy to have

strong ties with Japanese government since 65 years. This relationship should be increased in every field culture, economic, education and political.”

Takaashi Kurai congratulated the Minister for taking charge of this

important Ministry.

He said “Our philosophy is not only help in disaster

relief efforts but also disaster monitoring is equally important.”

He also expresses the gratitude on behalf of Japanese Emperor

for support of Pakistani community in Japan in 2011 earthquake.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Syed

Abu Ahmed Akif, Prime Minister Focal Person on Green Pakistan Program Syed

Rizwan Mehboob Director General Environment Irfan Tariq and Zile Huma Public

Relations Officer.