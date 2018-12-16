ISPR releases new song to pay tribute to APS martyrs on fourth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):The Inter Services Public Relations on Sunday released a special song to pay rich tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar on the 4th anniversary of the terrorist attack.The song is titled ‘Hamain Aagay Hi Jana Hai’. Zayer Ali Bagga is the vocalist of this song penned by Imran Raza and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the country’s enemies would never succeed as Pakistanis were a resilient nation.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said, “Nations evolve through struggles, determined ones succeed. We are succeeding, united and steadfast. We shall attain our objectives of enduring peace and prosperity. In Sha Allah. We have to move forward.”