ISIL/Da’esh rapidly gaining ground in parts of Afghanistan: VOA

NEW YORK, June 24 (APP): Amid surging violence, ISIL/Da’esh is

rapidly expanding in parts of Afghanistan, advancing militarily into

areas where it once had a weak presence and strengthening its forces

in core regions, according o a report broadcast by Voice of America.

Citing Afghan and U.S. officials, VOA said the proliferation of

the terrorist group has drawn varied resistance from the Afghan

military, US air support and ground troops, local militias, Taliban

forces and other militant groups.

Meanwhile, the State Department is winding down the office

responsible for developing long-range strategy in Afghanistan and

Pakistan – just as the Trump administration conducts a major review

of the future of the Afghan war, America’s longest.

The office of the special representative for Afghanistan and

Pakistan, which once drew experts from nearly a dozen government

agencies, will be folded into the State Department’s Bureau of

South and Central Asian Affairs, The New York Times reported on

Friday.

Former President Barack Obama created the office in January 2009

when he named Richard Holbrooke, a celebrated diplomat who brokered

the Dayton peace accords to end the Bosnian war, as the first special

envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Times said the Trump administration’s decision to wind up the

office now, at the very moment it is devising a strategy for

Afghanistan, underlines the Pentagon’s outsize role in the process.

Last week, President Donald Trump authorized Defence Secretary Jim

Mattis to send thousands of additional troops into a war that

currently engages 8,800 American troops.

The awkward timing was not lost on Mr. Trump’s critics.

“The Pentagon is contemplating more war in Afghanistan, while

the State Department is shutting down the office that could give it

a voice in that important development,” Vali Nasr, who was a senior

adviser on Pakistan in the office between 2009 and 2011, was quoted

as saying.

According to VOA, attacking ISIL/D’esh has become such a priority

in the country, that disparate forces sometimes join together in the

ad-hoc fight, with Afghan and US forces finding themselves

inadvertently supporting the enemy Taliban in battling the expanding

group.

All too often, mistakes are made due to confusion on the ground,

VOA said, citing unnamed officials.

Afghan army planes on Wednesday night accidentally air dropped

vital supplies of food and water to IS militants in the Darzab

district of northern Jouzjan province instead of to their own

besieged troops, provincial police chief, Rahmatullah Turkistani

told VOA. The supplies were meant to help Afghan forces that are

countering twin attacks by IS and Taliban militants but were

used instead by the IS.

“It’s not getting better in Afghanistan in terms of ISIL,”

US Chief Pentagon Spokeswoman Dana White told VOA this week. “We

have a problem, and we have to defeat them and we have to be

focused on that problem.”

Reinforcements for the ISIL cause reportedly are streaming

into isolated areas of the country from far and wide. There are

reports of fighters from varied nationalities joining the ranks,

including militants from India, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pkistan,

Russia and Central Asian neighbors.

Still, the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK) as IS is known in

Afghanistan remains a fragmented group composed of differing

regional forces with different agendas in different parts of

the country, VOA said.

“IS-K is still conducting low-level recruiting and distribution of propaganda in various provinces across Afghanistan, but it does not have the ability or authority to conduct multiple operations across the country,” a recent Pentagon report said. Butwhere it operates, ISIL is inflicting chaos and casualties and causing confusing scenarios for disparate opponents.

In the Tora Bora area, where ISIL has made a strong stand in

recent days, local villagers and militias joined with Taliban to

rout ISIL. The terrorist group regained ground after a few days,

leading to US military air attacks on IS positions in conjunction

with Afghan intelligence instructions and army operations.

ISIL fighters reportedly have fled from mountain caves of

Tora Bora, where al-Qaeda’s leader Osama bin Laden hid from a

US attack in 2001, the report pointed out.

ISIL fighters were also reportedly advancing in neighboring

Khogyani district, displacing hundreds of families, according

to district officials. It is one of several areas in Nangarhar

province where ISIL has been active for over two years.

Fierce clashes in the Chaparhar district of Nangarhar last

month left 21 Taliban fighters and seven ISIL militants dead,

according to a provincial spokesman. At least three civilians,

who were caught in the crossfire, were killed and five others

wounded.

“ISIL has overpowered Taliban in some parts of Nangarhar

because the Taliban dispatched its elite commando force called

Sara Qeta (Red Brigade) to other parts of the country, including

some northern provinces to contain the growing influence of IS

there,” Wahid Muzhda, a Taliban expert in Kabul, told VOA.

ISIL has also expanded in neighboring Kunar province, where,

according to the provincial police chief, it has a presence in

at least eight districts and runs a training base, where foreign

members of IS, train new recruits.

Hundreds of miles from Nangarhar, ISIL is attempting to

establish a persistent presence in several northern provinces

where it has found a fertile ground for attracting militants

and recruiting unemployed youths, mostly between the age of 13

and 20.

ISIL has been able to draw its members from the Pakistani

Taliban fighters, former Afghan Taliban, and other militants who

“believe that associating with or pledging allegiance” to IS

will further their interests, according to the Pentagon report.

Hundreds of militants have joined ISIL ranks in northern

Jouzjan and Sar-e-Pul province where local militant commanders

lead IS-affiliate groups in several districts, the report said.

In New York, the United Nations envoy for Afghanistan,

Tadamichi Yamamoto, said Afghans need to see their government

taking the reins for security in the country, delivering much

needed services and creating jobs.

At the same time, Yamamoto noted that that the international

community needs to keep the promises made at the Brussels conference last October to support Afghanistan politically and financially on its path towards peace, development and a stable economy.

Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and

head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), was in

New York this week to brief the Security Council on the latest

developments in the country.

In an interview with UN Radio,, he said a lot more work needs

to be done by the Afghan government in terms of trying to have more intelligence networks and collaboration with the countries in the

region, as well as some other countries, to try to have the

necessary information available to tackle the situation. Also,

the effectiveness of how they run the security machine has to be

looked at very carefully.

“Another thing they have to do is to ensure, with regard to

the recent incidents, that investigations are conducted thoroughly,

and also those who were responsible for the security will need to

be accountable for the situation depending on the findings.”