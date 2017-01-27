Iran for political solutions to all disputes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Islamic Parliament of Iran, Friday stressed the political solution of international issues like Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, Afghanistan and Kashmir.

Pakistan and Iran, he said, should play an active role in restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking on regional policies of Iran and responding to queries of the journalists at the culmination of his visit to Pakistan, he said China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran should enhance cooperation for the regional development and take joint stand on different international issues.

He said both Pakistan and Iran believed that the international or regional disputes should be resolved through only viable political means.

He also offered to play an active role in reducing tension between Pakistan and India on the basis of Iran’s good relations with both the countries. However, he said, such a role would only be played if both

the parties agreed for such mediation.

Responding to a query, he said Afghans should initiate dialogue within its confronting groups and try to find out some tangible solution to the issue.

On a question about the change of administration in Washington, he

said the changing global scenario would necessitate the formation of new alliances at all levels for the regional development.

Talking about the possibility of a new alliance, he said that Iran would welcome such an alliance if it was formed with Syria, Russia and Iraq.

When asked about the Pak-Iran gas pipeline, he said that Iran had completed the laying of the pipeline in its border area and hoped that Pakistan would also complete the project on its soil in due course.

He said the major purpose of his visit was to find ways to further bilateral ties between the two Islamic brotherly countries. He said

during his visit, he had expressed his dissatisfaction over the current level of trade between Pakistan and Iran which stood at $ one billion and it was agreed to raise it to the tune of $ 5 billion at the earliest.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said Gwadar

and Chahbahar ports had been declared sister ports and it would be

equally important for Chahbahar port for enhancing connectivity and linkages.

He also briefed the media about his meeting with different government authorities and parliamentarians.