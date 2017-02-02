Iran artists enthralls audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Iranian artists on Thursday enthralled

audience with performance of traditional music here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The event was organized by the Cultural Consulate, Embassy of

the Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with Lok Virsa

on the occasion of 38th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of

Iran (National Day).

The Cultural Counselor Embassy of Iran Shahaboddin Daraei was

the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Iran Cultural Counselor

Shahaboddin Daraei thanked the Government of Pakistan, particularly

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage for their cooperation in organizing the Iran Traditional Music and culture.

He said that the leading element of the Iranian traditional

tunes and melodies is soul pleasing and refreshing.

He expressed the hope that the people of Iran would also get

a similar opportunity to witness the traditional music of Pakistani artists.

The evening ended with performance by Iranian classical music

group ‘Kook’ which was highly appreciated by the audience.

Iran renowned artists including Syed Ali Sohofi, Zaman Khairi,

Saeed Jalalian, Amir Parveez Ahmadi, Muhammad Baqir Zenali and Amir

Mardaneh performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience.

A large number of people from different walks of life also

attended the traditional music performances.

The event was also streamed live on official website: of Lok

Virsa www.lokvirsa.org.pk.