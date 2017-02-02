Iran artists enthralls audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Iranian artists on Thursday enthralled
audience with performance of traditional music here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).
The event was organized by the Cultural Consulate, Embassy of
the Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with Lok Virsa
on the occasion of 38th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of
Iran (National Day).
The Cultural Counselor Embassy of Iran Shahaboddin Daraei was
the chief guest on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, Iran Cultural Counselor
Shahaboddin Daraei thanked the Government of Pakistan, particularly
Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage for their cooperation in organizing the Iran Traditional Music and culture.
He said that the leading element of the Iranian traditional
tunes and melodies is soul pleasing and refreshing.
He expressed the hope that the people of Iran would also get
a similar opportunity to witness the traditional music of Pakistani artists.
The evening ended with performance by Iranian classical music
group ‘Kook’ which was highly appreciated by the audience.
Iran renowned artists including Syed Ali Sohofi, Zaman Khairi,
Saeed Jalalian, Amir Parveez Ahmadi, Muhammad Baqir Zenali and Amir
Mardaneh performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience.
A large number of people from different walks of life also
attended the traditional music performances.
The event was also streamed live on official website: of Lok
Virsa www.lokvirsa.org.pk.
