Iqbal Day commemorated in befitting manner at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Nov 16 (APP):To commemorate the birth anniversary of great poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal in a befitting manner, a special evening was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan here in Beijing.

Director of South Asian Study Center, Hunan Normal University, Prof Liu Shuxiong was the chief guest, while Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi, Poet, and writer of Urdu books, Zhang Shixuan (Intikhab Alam), Head of Urdu Department of the Beijing Foreign Studies University, Zhou Yuan, poets, writers and notables of the Pakistani community and media persons were present.

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal for his dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, which become a reality with the creation of Pakistan.

She said that while celebrating the birth anniversary of the great poet and philosopher, it was important to study deeper about his philosophy of life, about individual responsibility and communal harmony. Ambassador Hashmi particularly appreciated the Chinese students who are studying and promoting Urdu in China.

In his remarks, Prof Liu Shuxiong, who translated Allama Iqbal’s books in the Chinese language, paid glowing tributes to the Poet of East and said that Allama Iqbal presented the philosophy of ‘self-reflection and self-renewal’ in a unique way.

Allama Iqbal gave a message to youth and created enthusiasm and determination among them, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Zhou Yuan informed that Urdu Department of the BFSU was set up in 2007 and spoke about the spirit and enthusiasm of the Chinese students towards learning of the Urdu language.

Some senior diplomats, teachers and members of the Pakistani community residing in Beijing enthralled the audience by reciting poems of Allama Iqbal with great enthusiasm and passion.

A group of the Chinese students of the Urdu Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University recited verses from the poetry of Allama Iqbal. They also presented a famous poem of Allama Iqbal and received a very warm appreciation.