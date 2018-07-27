Iqbal Ahmed Ali Khan of MQM Pakistan wins NA-240 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan candidate Iqbal Ahmed Ali Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-240 Korangi Karachi-II by securing 61165 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Asif of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) stood second by getting 30535 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf candidate Farrukh Manzoor by getting 29939 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 37.38%.