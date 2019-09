ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fahmida Mirza on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss fortitude, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fahmida in her message to Qadir’s family lauded the leg spinner’s services for cricket and especially for Pakistan team.