Int’l pressure increasing on Delhi Government: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Wednesday said, with every passing day, the international pressure is increasing on India to respect human rights and resolve Kashmir issue through UN resolutions.

Talking to a private news channel he said time is not far when Narendra Modi would be forced to stop his policies in Indian Held Kashmir.

“On the behalf of Pakistani people, I am thankful to the Secretary General of United Nations António Guterres for endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute”, he said.

He lauded that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly forum and internationalized Kashmir issue.