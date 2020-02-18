Innovative solutions of Pakistani students brightens future of country: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said the innovative solutions made by the Pakistani students have brightened the future of Pakistan in tech industry.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Microsoft’s Imagine Cup Final 2020 organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan, he said today’s event has brought a lot of hope for him.

He said youth were our precious asset and their participation in the Imagine Cup has brightened the future of country.

He said the government was making efforts to initiate a major programme for entrepreneurship and starts ups. The government in that regard would establish incubation centers in the different universities and TVET institutes, he added. He said that unique and exclusive innovations would be introduced in these centres.

He said the government would also provide funds to the best ideas so that could be launched in the market. The intelligent youth would also be provided funds to start their own small businesses, he said. He hoped for the more exposure of new innovations and ideas in next few years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was taking personal interest in imparting of quality education and skills development of youth, he informed.

He said the government was investing in youth for a better future of the country and next generations.