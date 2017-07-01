KARACHI, July 1 (APP): Industrial development and prosperity is
among the priorities of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif who would also soon announce a special package for
Karachi.
This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, here
on Saturday.
He was talking to Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, who called on him at
the Governor House here.
Zubair informed that after improvement in the law and order
situation, comprehensive measures are being undertaken for progress
and stability of the economic and industrial sectors.
He stated that in the past four years there has been gradual
headway in every sector of the country’s economy and that there has
been a marked improvement.
The Governor said that the Prime Minister would announce a
special package for Karachi which will include a project of
rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial areas.
He spoke of the important role of industrialist towards the
development in the country and said that attention is being paid
towards creation of a conducive environment for enhancing industrial
production.
Zubair assured that steps would be taken for resolving problems
of the pharmaceutical sector as this is important for improving public
health and provision of medicines to the people.
Industrial development, prosperity priority of Government: Governor
KARACHI, July 1 (APP): Industrial development and prosperity is