Industrial development, prosperity priority of Government: Governor

KARACHI, July 1 (APP): Industrial development and prosperity is

among the priorities of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif who would also soon announce a special package for

Karachi.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, here

on Saturday.

He was talking to Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, who called on him at

the Governor House here.

Zubair informed that after improvement in the law and order

situation, comprehensive measures are being undertaken for progress

and stability of the economic and industrial sectors.

He stated that in the past four years there has been gradual

headway in every sector of the country’s economy and that there has

been a marked improvement.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister would announce a

special package for Karachi which will include a project of

rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial areas.

He spoke of the important role of industrialist towards the

development in the country and said that attention is being paid

towards creation of a conducive environment for enhancing industrial

production.

Zubair assured that steps would be taken for resolving problems

of the pharmaceutical sector as this is important for improving public

health and provision of medicines to the people.