India’s opposition cannot affect CPEC: ICST

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on

Sunday said that India’s increased conspiracies and opposition to Pakistan would

not affect the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

India has been cause of regional destabilization and was behind frequent tensions in

Pak-Afghan relations which have badly damaged the bilateral trade hitting

millions of people, Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid

Rasheed Butt said.

India’s negative attitude has not only destabilised the strategic stability but it has

also kept billions below the poverty line in the region, he added.

He was of the view that India should not link politics with economics and this policy has been

resulting in deprivation of billions of people living in the SAARC region.