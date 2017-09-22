Indian Firing: Six embrace shahadat, 26 suffer injuries

RAWALPINDI, Sep 22 (APP): At least six innocent civilians,

including four women embraced `shahadat’, while 26 others were injured when Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars along Working Boundary in Charwah and Harpal sectors on Friday.

According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR), the injured also include 15 women and five

children. Pakistan Rangers Punjab responded befittingly on Indian posts, which were targeting civil population.