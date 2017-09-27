Indian firing: One citizen embraces shahadat, four suffer injuries

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): One citizen embraced `shahadat’,
while four others, including three women were injured when Indian
troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday along the Line of
Control (LOC) in Nakyal sector.
According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops targeted civil population with
heavy weapons including mortars and ATGMS. As a result Muhammad
Raziq, a 22-year-old son of (s/o) Abdul Khaliq of village Balakot
embraced `shahadat’. While Irum Kauser wife of (w/o) Mehtab Ahmed
and Ghulam Fatima w/o Muhammad Maroof of the same village were
injured.
Kalsoom Begum w/o Mehmood of village Panjni and a 14-year-old
boy, Ahsan Kareem s/o Abdul Kareem of village Datot also suffered
injuries due to the Indian firing.
Pakistan army troops responded effectively on Indian posts,
undertaking firing. According to reports casualties happened to
Indian troops and material.
