113th meeting of Permanent Indus Commission begins on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): The two-day 113th meeting of Permanent

Indus Commission (PIC) will begin here on Monday.

The agenda of the talks includes discussions on the design

aspects of Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai and Miyar hydroelectric plants,

flood data supply by India and programme of tours of inspection and

meetings by Pakistan and India to the sites of their interest in the

Indus basin.

The meeting is taking place after almost two years as last such

meeting took place in May 2015, according to a statement issued here

Sunday.

The long pause occurred after the Pakistan Commissioner announced

failure of the talks after protracted discussions at Commission level

on design aspects of Kishenganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Plants that

India was constructing on Kishenganga/ Neelum River (a tributary of

Jhelum River) and Chenab River in 111th meeting of PIC in

January-February 2015.

Though India had offered to continue discussing the matters at the

Commission level, Pakistan could not afford delays in the resolution

process as construction of the two plants were continuing, said the statement.

After the two-days bilateral meeting between the Secretary Water

and Power with the Indian Secretary for Water Resources in New Delhi

on July 12-13, 2016, both the disputed matters have been referred for

third party resolution through the World Bank.

Pakistan has been pursuing the matter of regular meetings of

the Indus Water Commission with India to bring the other remaining

issues under discussion.

Despite various media statements causing speculations, Pakistan

showed restraint and kept on making efforts for resumption of Commission level talks.

The Government of Pakistan, the statement, “appreciates the decision

of the Indian government to resume the regular talks and welcomes the

Indian delegation to Islamabad.”

Pakistan, it said, believed that continuation of purposeful talks

with sincere efforts from both sides would lead to resolution of the

matters at the Commission level, in accordance with the provisions of

the Indus Waters Treaty, which had been a symbol of peaceful management of trans-boundary water resources.

Pakistan would continue its efforts for resolution of the matters

according to the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty and “expects

that our goodwill will be reciprocated from the Indian side,” the

statement added.