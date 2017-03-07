Imran should tender apology over language against PSL’s foreign players: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Mar 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has hurt the sentiments and feelings of Pakistanis by giving inappropriate and irresponsible statement against foreign players.

In a statement issued here, he said PTI chief Imran Khan should have

to apologise from the people for using such remarks against foreign players.

He said that Imran Khan has lost his senses. “I could only pray for early recovery of Imran Khan,” he said adding that Imran is master of taking U-turn.

He said after four years in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI chairman has now realized that his team and its leader are ineligible and have failed to deliver in the province.

Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan needs to change his mind rather his

team, adding that no team could survive under the leadership of Imran Khan.