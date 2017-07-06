Imran living example of a thief being boisterous about thieving: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb reacting

to Imran’s tirade against the PML (N) government before flying

from Chitral said that he was a living example of ‘A Thief

Being Boisterous About Thieving’ and one wondered whom he was

trying to befool by installing new plaque in his name on

the projects initiated by others?

In a statement issued here Thursday, she said that deception

with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), absconding from courts of

law and hurling fabricated allegations on others was the hallmark of

Imran’s politics.

The minister said that Imran relished accusing others of

corruption but he himself locked the Ehtsab Commission to cover

up the corruption and lies of the PTI government in KP.

Marriyum pointed out that installing a new plaque in Imran Khan’s

name was costing the KP government five million rupees per day.

The minister said that the federal government would have congratulated

Imran if he had initiated a new project in the province and advised

him to seek training from the Chief Minister Punjab as to how new

project were launched.

Marriyum said that the anti-terrorists court in Islamabad

pronounced the name of Imran Niazi even today and the lawyer of the

fugitive again demanded exemption from ECP on his behalf, which was

waiting for his reply in the foreign funding case for the last two

and a half years. She also asked Imran to reveal on whose helicopter

he travelled from Chitral to Islamabad today?