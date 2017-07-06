Imran living example of a thief being boisterous about thieving: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb reacting
to Imran’s tirade against the PML (N) government before flying
from Chitral said that he was a living example of ‘A Thief
Being Boisterous About Thieving’ and one wondered whom he was
trying to befool by installing new plaque in his name on
the projects initiated by others?
In a statement issued here Thursday, she said that deception
with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), absconding from courts of
law and hurling fabricated allegations on others was the hallmark of
Imran’s politics.
The minister said that Imran relished accusing others of
corruption but he himself locked the Ehtsab Commission to cover
up the corruption and lies of the PTI government in KP.
Marriyum pointed out that installing a new plaque in Imran Khan’s
name was costing the KP government five million rupees per day.
The minister said that the federal government would have congratulated
Imran if he had initiated a new project in the province and advised
him to seek training from the Chief Minister Punjab as to how new
project were launched.
Marriyum said that the anti-terrorists court in Islamabad
pronounced the name of Imran Niazi even today and the lawyer of the
fugitive again demanded exemption from ECP on his behalf, which was
waiting for his reply in the foreign funding case for the last two
and a half years. She also asked Imran to reveal on whose helicopter
he travelled from Chitral to Islamabad today?
