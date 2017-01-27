Imran can’t compete Nawaz Sharif in serving masses: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan could not compete

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in serving the masses.

Imran was only expert in attacking national institutions like the Parliament House and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), she said talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court.

Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged Imran Khan to prove corruption of even a single penny in any project launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government during the last three and a half years or its previous tenures.

She said Imran Khan was trying to seek a way out as he was anticipating an undesirable decision in the Panama Papers case being heard by the Supreme Court.

She said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was

attacked during the National Assembly proceedings when he was going to talk to PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi to help restore calm and peacefule atmosphere in the House.

“But what happened to Khaqan Abbasi, everyone knows,” she added.

“Imran Khan first attacked the parliament from outside and now

from within,” she remarked.

She said whatever happened in the Parliament yesterday was pre-planned to defame the supreme institution and parliamentarians, and Imran Khan was the mastermind of that incident.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister had set a great precedent by presenting his three generations for accountability. On the contrary the PTI Chairman was seeking immunity from the Election Commission, he added.

She said the PTI leaders knew that they would not be able to face Mariyam Nawaz in general election 2018. Imran was levelling allegations against her day and night but he could not compete her, she added.

Imran Khan’s negative propaganda, she said, would not dent the government’s efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

The minister said those cases, which had been disposed of, were being mentioned in the courts again and again. Though Nawaz Sharif’s name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers, but the PTI leaders first started the case against the prime minister and now their focus had been shifted towards Mariyam Nawaz as they were anticipating defeat against her in next elections.

She said if Imran had any complaint against liquefied natural gas import, he should bring the evidence to fore. The people of Pakistan had rejected the politics of allegations and the county would continue its march towards progress and prosperity. New development projects would be launched and Imran would be greeted when new ribbons would be cut, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the entire world acknowledged and appreciated the professional capabilities of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who had been striving to make Pakistan an economic power as per the vision of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ishaq Dar had faced several charges in the past also and now the PTI leadership was doing the same, she added.

The minister said that Imran Khan was once again doing politics of agitation aimed at creating anarchy in the country.