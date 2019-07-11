Improved cooperation between UN and troop-providing countries crucial for peacekeeping operations: Peacekeeping chief

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 11 (APP):Strong triangular cooperation between the UN Security Council; the troop/police-contributing countries (T/PCCs) and the UN Secretariat is crucial for enhancing peacekeeping operations, the UN peacekeeping chief told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, was speaking at the Council’s ‘Debate on Strengthening Triangular Cooperation’, which, he said, is “particularly relevant today”, in the light of UN chief Antonio Guterres’s Action for Peacekeeping Initiative (A4P).