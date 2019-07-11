ILO holds workshops, symposiums for capacity building of sports goods manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):International Labour Organization(ILO) in order to promote sustainable and responsible business in Sialkot’s sports goods sector has organized consultative workshops, seminars and meetings for capacity building and enhance skills of the labour associated with the industry, said an official of ILO here on Thursday.The ILO official said this while talking to APP.

He said that throughout the reporting period, the ILO had worked closely with the sports goods manufacturing sector in Sialkot in order to promote the implementation of the ILO’s Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration).