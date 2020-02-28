IHC asks SAPMs to meet parents of students stuck in Wuhan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulifqar Bukhari to meet the parents of the students, stuck in Wuhan city.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the parents of the students seeking return of their children from China due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

The officials of ministries of health and foreign affairs appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the officials informed the court that government had set up a committee to coordinate with the parents to this the chief justice said that the government should play its role.

Justice Minallah said that the whole matter couldn’t be handled by only director general foreign affairs, the parents had been complaining repeatedly that they were not being heard. It was also a responsibility of cabinet to address this issue, he remarked.

The officials of Foreign Office adopted the stance the cabinet would take decisions after receiving the fresh reports from China regarding the deadly virus.

The Pakistan Embassy should contact every Pakistani student living in China.

They prayed the court to pass an order in this case, to this chief justice directed the Foreign Office to satisfy the parents regarding measures to save Pakistanis.

The court directed the special assistants to prime minister to meet the parents and satisfy them with the government’s steps taken for the protection of their children there.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 6.