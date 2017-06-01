Iftar dinner hosted for Pakistani students studying in China

BEIJING, June 1 (APP): An Iftar dinner was hosted by an Information

Technology (IT) company for more than 100 Pakistani students studying in five different Chinese universities here on Thursday.

The students were invited by Zapya, one of the most popular offline file

sharing app, and served with locally-flavored dishes from a famous Pakistani food outlet.

Co-founder and Senior Vice President of the company, Gu Xing welcomed the students and exchanged pleasantries with them.

He said a large number of students in Pakistan were users of his

company’s offline sharing app while most of students studying in China

were also using it.

Gu Xing remarked that the holy month of Ramadan had provided a good opportunity of the ‘get together’ with Pakistani students besides sharing a special time with them.

Extending warmest wishes to the students at the advent of the holy

month, he informed that the company had over 150 million Muslim users.

He said the month of Ramadan was considered a special occasion by the Zapya team as it had prepared various programmes and events to celebrate the holy month along with its users.

According to ‘App Annie’ an app market data service company, Zapya help top five positions in Pakistan for almost two years, with users over 35 million.

The company supports over 13 languages including Urdu will introduce

more powerful transfer features on its upcoming 5.0 version.

It was the first time that a Chinese IT company has hosted an Iftar

dinner for a large number of Pakistani students at the Chinese capital.