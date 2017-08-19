IFA team wins Gothia U-18 Football Cup

ISLAMABAD Aug 19 (APP): Islamabad Football Association (IFA)

team has clinched Gothia Under 18 Football Cup China after beating

Zhaoqing Lixun FC China by 6-5 on penalty kicks in the final match.

In the 14th minutes of the first half, Chin Lee scored first

goal and Mohammad Ahmed of IFA equalized in the 19th minutes, said

a press release issued here on Saturday.

Both the teams fought well 1-1 draw at the end of the

scheduled time.

Five penalty kicks were given to each team. IFA

scored 5 goals while 4 times by Zhaoqing Lixun Club. IFA team will

return from China to Lahore Airport on August 22.