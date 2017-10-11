IB’s list of 37 parliamentarians fake, fabricated, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid Wednesday said that the list containing the names of 37 parliamentarians having alleged links with the banned outfits, which was telecast by a news channel, was fake and fabricated.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said his name was also included in the list. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had already issued

its denial. The alleged letter of Prime Minister House directing to make the list was also fake and incorrect, he added.

He said the government was not victimizing the anchorperson, who had aired the list. The prime minister had already clarified the issue in the National Assembly and lawmakers were satisfied with his statement.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan raised the issue saying that the anchorperson was allegedly being victimized on making public the alleged lB list. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was also threatening the

anchorperson, he alleged.