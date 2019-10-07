“I ended Gautam Gambhir’s career,” claims Irfan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan has claimed to have ended former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir’s limited-overs career in 2012.

“Gautam Gambhir was afraid of me. I think his career ended because of me. He didn’t return to the team after that,” Irfan said while talking to a private news channel.

Irfan dismissed Gambhir four times during that limited overs series. In the three-match ODI series, Irfan got Gambhir out twice. Gambhir played his last T20 against Pakistan in that series in 2012.