UNITED NATIONS, Jul 09 (APP):Some 464,000 people across the world were victims of homicidal violence in 2017, more than five times the number killed in armed conflict over the same period, according to a UN study.

The study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said that Central America is the most dangerous region to live, where the number of homicides – or unlawful killings – rises in some “hotspots”, to 62.1 per 100,000 people.